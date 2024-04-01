Verlander (shoulder) threw a three-inning, 52-pitch simulated game Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Verlander came out of the session without any issues. Although nothing definitive has been determined yet, his next step is expected to be beginning a rehab assignment. The 41-year-old figures to require at least a couple rehab starts before rejoining the Astros' rotation. Verlander has been working his way back from a right shoulder problem.