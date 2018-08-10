Astros' Justin Verlander: Tossed after two innings

Verlander was ejected from Thursday's game against the Mariners after arguing with the home plate umpire, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. He allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out two across two innings as he left the game on the hook for the loss.

Verlander was unhappy about a balk call earlier in his outing, and he was ejected from the ballgame between innings. In what turned out to be his shortest start of the 2018 season, his ERA jumped from 2.19 to 2.50, though he still owns an impressive 0.91 WHIP with a 206:28 K:BB across 158.1 innings. Following an uncharacteristic performance, he'll look to get back on track against Colorado on Wednesday.