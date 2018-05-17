Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses first shutout since 2015
Verlander (5-2) allowed just five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in a complete game shutout victory Wednesday over the Angels.
Verlander has lasted eight innings twice -- April 15 against Texas and May 1 against the Yankees -- but Wednesday marked Verlander's first complete game of 2018 and his first shutout since August 26, 2015 with the Tigers. The fastball was dominant for Verlander, as it topped out at 98.4 mph and induced 10 of his 14 swinging strikes. Even at 35 years old, Verlander is proving he still has the velocity to lock down major league lineups. His ERA is down to a ludicrous 1.05 and he'll look to keep his hot start going Wednesday in an interleague battle against the Giants.
