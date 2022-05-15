Verlander (5-1) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five in five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Verlander fell short of posting a quality start Sunday after accomplishing the feat in his last five outings, but he threw 107 pitches over five innings Sunday, marking his highest pitch count since Sept. 1, 2019. The right-hander's velocity has also been improving following his Tommy John surgery, and his fastball topped out at 98.3 mph in the first inning Sunday. Verlander is tied for the league lead with five wins to begin the season, and he'll attempt to continue his success when he tentatively lines up to start at home against the Rangers on Saturday.