Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses no-hitter

Verlander (17-5) threw his third-career no-hitter, pitching a shutout with one walk and 14 strikeouts to earn a victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Maybe Verlander should be ejected more often? In his first outing since receiving an ejection last week, the 36-year-old became the oldest major league pitcher with a no-hitter since Randy Johnson in 2004. Verlander was absolutely terrific, recording 23 swinging-strikes and 19 called strikes. His 14 strikeouts were his most since June 12, and Verlander is on a 14.1 scoreless inning streak. He is 17-5 with a 2.56 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, .166 batting average against and 257 strikeouts in 193 innings this season. Verlander will attempt to extend his scoreless frames streak in his next start at home against the Mariners on Saturday.