Verlander (2-0) tossed seven scoreless innings as he earned the win Monday against the Twins, allowing four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Verlander was outstanding in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 16 batters while inducing 13 swinging strikes. He gave up a pair of doubles, but the veteran otherwise kept a competent lineup at bay as he dropped his ERA down to 1.45. Verlander has picked up right where he left off last season, compiling an 11.1 K/9 and a 0.96 WHIP ahead of Sunday's scheduled start against the Rangers.