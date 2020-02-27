Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses sim game
Verlander (groin) threw a successful simulated game Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Verlander was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start against the Nationals on Thursday due to groin discomfort, but he was still able to complete a simulated outing and said afterwards that it went about as good as he could have hoped. Assuming the veteran right-hander checks out OK in the coming days, Verlander should slot back into the Grapefruit League pitching schedule sometime next week, which will give him plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tending to minor groin concern•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Gearing up for 2020•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Wins AL Cy Young•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Unavailable for Game 7•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Comes up short in Game 6 start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting in Game 6•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...