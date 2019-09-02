Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses third career no-hitter

Verlander (17-5) earned his third-career no-hitter in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays, tossing a complete-game shutout while issuing one walk and striking out 14.

After his last start ended early due to an ejection, the 36-year-old returned to the mound in dominant fashion in the series finale, becoming the oldest MLB pitcher to complete a no-hitter since Randy Johnson in 2004. Verlander was absolutely terrific, recording 23 swinging-strikes and 19 called strikes. His 14 strikeouts were his most since June 12, and Verlander is on a 14.1 scoreless inning streak. Along with his gaudy 17-5 record, Verlander owns a 2.56 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, .166 batting average against and 257 strikeouts in 193 innings. Verlander will attempt to extend his scoreless frames streak in his next start at home against the Mariners next weekend.