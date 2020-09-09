Verlander (forearm) is throwing 50-to-55 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander remains without an official timeline for his return, but the fact he's already throwing 50-plus pitches off the mound is an encouraging sign for his recovery. Verlander likely will need to face live batters before being cleared to rejoin the active roster, but it appears he'll be able to return to the club within the next couple weeks.
