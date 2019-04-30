Astros' Justin Verlander: Tough-luck loss in Minnesota

Verlander (4-1) yielded one run on two hits and two walks in six innings Monday, taking the loss against the Twins. He struck out seven batters and allowed a home run.

It was Verlander's first loss of the year despite only allowing one run on a third-inning solo shot from Ehire Adrianza. Still, he lowered his ERA to a terrific 2.45 in 44 innings alongside a 53:11 K:BB. His fastball velocity is down a touch this year, but he has the stuff to work around the slight dip. Verlander will look for his fifth win Sunday against the Angels.