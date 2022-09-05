Astros general manager James Click said Verlander (calf) likely won't return from the 15-day injured list Sept. 13 when first eligible, but the right-hander isn't expected to be sidelined far beyond that date, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander seems to be progressing quickly from the right calf injury that prompted the Astros to deactivate him Tuesday. He threw off flat ground Sunday for the second straight day and looks like he could be ready to step back on the mound at some point during the upcoming week. Once that happens, Verlander will begin the process of ramping up through live batting practice sessions and simulated games. While Verlander is out, the Astros are expected to maintain a six-man rotation, as rookie Hunter Brown is on track to make his first big-league appearance as a starter Monday against the Rangers.