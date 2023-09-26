Verlander (12-8) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over eight-plus innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Monday.

This was Verlander's longest outing since he was traded from the Mets to the Astros at the deadline. It was also his third quality start over five outings in September. The 40-year-old right-hander is now at a 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 139:42 K:BB through 157.1 innings over 26 starts this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Diamondbacks on the road this weekend, but Houston may change its pitching plans depending on its positioning in the standings at that point if the team needs to line up a playoff rotation.