Astros' Justin Verlander: Unavailable for Game 7
Verlander will not pitch in Game 7 of the World Series against the Nationals on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 36-year-old threw 93 pitches over five innings during Game 6 on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs while only managing three strikeouts, and manager A.J. Hinch said that Verlander won't be available out of the bullpen for the winner-take-all Game 7. The right-hander finishes the postseason with a 4.33 ERA and a 1-4 record over 35.1 innings pitched in six appearances.
