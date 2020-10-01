Verlander (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Verlander spent most of the season rehabbing after making just one start early in the year. However, he felt something in his elbow during a throwing session in late September that required Tommy John surgery. The recovery timeline is anticipated to be 12-to-14 months, so the 37-year-old should miss the entire 2021 season. He'll become a free agent in 2022, but he expressed hope that he'll be able to continue his career after he recovers.
