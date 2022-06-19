Verlander (8-3) allowed seven runs (four earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the White Sox.

Errors have tarnished his line in each of the last two starts, but Verlander simply wasn't that effective Saturday in his shortest outing of the year. The White Sox rallied in the third and fourth innings to knock him from the contest. The veteran right-hander saw his ERA jump from 1.94 to 2.30 with a 0.89 WHIP and 81:15 K:BB across 82.1 innings in 13 starts this year. Considering how few his bad starts have been, we'll assume this was a minor speed bump in his season. Verlander is projected for a tough road start versus the Yankees next week.