Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 11 for 13th win

Verlander (13-4) recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed only one unearned run on two hits and two walks across six innings to earn the win Tuesday versus the A's.

Verlander fell behind early as Oakland took a 1-0 lead on one hit and two errors during the first inning, but the right-hander locked things down after that to help secure the victory. The 36-year-old entered the All-Star break having allowed four runs in three of his previous four starts, but coming out of the intermission he has a 3.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB in three outings.