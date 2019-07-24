Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 11 for 13th win
Verlander (13-4) recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed only one unearned run on two hits and two walks across six innings to earn the win Tuesday versus the A's.
Verlander fell behind early as Oakland took a 1-0 lead on one hit and two errors during the first inning, but the right-hander locked things down after that to help secure the victory. The 36-year-old entered the All-Star break having allowed four runs in three of his previous four starts, but coming out of the intermission he has a 3.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB in three outings.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 12 in 12th win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Wins 11th game•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Homer issues continue in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine in 10th win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Serves up three homers•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 15 in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start