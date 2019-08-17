Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 11 in no-decision

Verlander allowed two runs on four hits while striking out 11 over seven innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Athletics.

Verlander recorded his sixth consecutive double-digit strikeout performance, but it was long over before the Astros dropped the 3-2 game in 13 innings. The 36-year-old owns a 2.81 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 228 strikeouts in 169.2 innings this season. The ace carries a 15-4 record into his next start, scheduled for Thursday versus his former team, the Tigers.