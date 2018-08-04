Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 14 in win

Verlander (11-6) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out 14 over 7.2 innings in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Verlander was touched for a leadoff home run by Joc Pederson in the home half of the first inning, then shut down the Dodgers, who did not have a runner reach second base against him the rest of the way. This was the third consecutive start and fifth over the last six that Verlander has allowed two or fewer runs. His next turn is scheduled for Thursday at home against the Mariners.