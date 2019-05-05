Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs seven in win
Verlander (5-1) tossed 6.1 innings Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk during a win over the Angels. He struck out seven batters and earned the victory.
The four runs he allowed all came off home runs, including two from Jonathan Lucroy. In 50.1 innings this season, he's already given up 10 long balls; he didn't allow his 10th homer in 2018 until late June. Verlander still sports a strong 2.86 ERA and 60:12 K:BB. Still looking for his first outing without coughing up a homer, the veteran righty will face Texas on Friday.
