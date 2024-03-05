Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Verlander (shoulder) will begin the season on the injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Verlander has not encountered any setbacks and continues to progress well as he works his way back from an offseason right shoulder issue. However, the 41-year-old simply needs more time. Verlander has been throwing bullpen sessions but has not yet been cleared for live batting practice. It's not clear whether he will be able to get into any Grapefruit League games before the schedule runs out.