Astros' Justin Verlander: Will pitch Friday against Rangers
Verlander will take the mound against Texas on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Verlander will remain on regular rest as manager A.J. Hinch decided to push Charlie Morton back another day, as the latter will now toe the rubber Saturday. During his latest outing against Arizona on Sunday, Verlander allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings, and picked up his first loss of the season. Through eight starts in 2018, he's posted a 1.17 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with a 70:11 K:BB in 53.2 innings.
