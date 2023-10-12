Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALCS against the Rangers on Sunday in Houston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Verlander would have gotten the call for a potential ALDS Game 5 start against the Twins, but the Astros took care of business with a clinching Game 4 victory Wednesday at Target Field. The veteran right-hander was his usual trusty October self in Game 1 of that best-of-five series, tallying six strikeouts over six scoreless innings in a 6-4 defeat of Minnesota. He'll be on seven full days of rest leading into the opener of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series versus Texas.