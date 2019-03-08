Astros' Justin Verlander: Will start Opening Day

Manager AJ Hinch announced Friday that Verlander will start the Astros' regular-season opener March 28 against the Rays, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The announcement comes as no surprise as Verlander finished second in Cy Young voting last season with a 2.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 290:37 K:BB over 214 innings. The 36-year-old will make his 11th career Opening Day start as he faces off against 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell.