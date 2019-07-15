Astros' Justin Verlander: Wins 11th game

Verlander (11-4) allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Rangers on Sunday.

It's no secret that Verlander's biggest problem this season has been tossing up homers, but he kept the ball in the park Sunday. It was the first outing for Verlander without allowing a home run since June 6. Despite the long ball, Verlander is still experiencing a great season with 11 wins, 2.98 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, .169 batting average against and 160 strikeouts in 132.2 innings. Verlander will face the Rangers again at home Friday.