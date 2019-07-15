Astros' Justin Verlander: Wins 11th game
Verlander (11-4) allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Rangers on Sunday.
It's no secret that Verlander's biggest problem this season has been tossing up homers, but he kept the ball in the park Sunday. It was the first outing for Verlander without allowing a home run since June 6. Despite the long ball, Verlander is still experiencing a great season with 11 wins, 2.98 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, .169 batting average against and 160 strikeouts in 132.2 innings. Verlander will face the Rangers again at home Friday.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Homer issues continue in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine in 10th win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Serves up three homers•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 15 in no-decision•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: No-decision despite quality start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans eight in ninth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.