Manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Verlander won't pitch in the Astros' remaining four Grapefruit League games nor the team's two exhibitions leading up to Opening Day, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander seems to be making progress in his recovery from the right shoulder injury that has kept him from pitching in a game at any point this spring, as Espada noted that the nine-time All-Star responded well after throwing 20 pitches in a live batting practice session Wednesday. He'll most likely throw another live BP or two before the spring comes to a close before he heads out on a minor-league rehab assignment to build up his innings. Verlander will open the season on the Astros' 15-day injured list, but assuming he experiences no snags during his rehab assignment, he could be ready to slot into the Houston rotation before the end of April.