Astros' Justin Verlander: Working on changeup

Verlander indicated his changeup last Friday was the best its been in his four starts with the Astros, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander threw the changeup just three times during Friday's start, but all resulted in strikes. He hasn't thrown more than three changeups in a start since July 24 and has thrown it just four percent of time all season. Despite being dominant since joining Houston -- a 0.64 ERA in 28 innings as an Astro -- Verlander feels the need to add another weapon and has been working to incorporate a changeup with pitching coach Brent Strom. Given his success since joining the Astros, it's hard to imagine how much better Verlander could be with another weapon.