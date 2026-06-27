Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Escapes with no-decision Saturday

Teng didn't factor into the decision Saturday in an 8-6 win over the Tigers, coughing up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

A grand slam by Kerry Carpenter in the third inning accounted for most of the damage off Teng, but a late rally by Houston took the right-hander off the hook for his seventh loss of 2026. Teng has given up at least five runs in four of five June starts, and while some unearned runs have softened the blow to his ratios, he still carries a 7.77 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB through 22 innings on the month. He's currently scheduled to make his next start at home next week against the Twins, but with Cristian Javier (shoulder) having built up to 75 pitches in his most recent rehab outing, Teng's time in the rotation may be about to end.