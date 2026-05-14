Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Teng will be part of a six-man rotation moving forward, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Circumstances could alter things down the line, but for now Houston plans a six-man setup indefinitely. Espada said that he expects Teng -- who threw 63 pitches over three innings in a start Sunday in Cincinnati -- to be able to handle 80-to-85 pitches in Saturday's start versus the Rangers. Teng holds a 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB over 26 innings covering two starts and 13 relief outings this season.