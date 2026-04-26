Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Tagged with loss in relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teng (1-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Yankees after allowing one run on two hits in one-third of an inning.
This was just the fourth run Teng has allowed this season, though, in a concerning aspect, three of them have come on solo home runs. Despite being tagged with the loss and lasting just one-third of an inning Saturday, Teng continues to have a strong season in relief for the Astros. He sports a 2.16 ERA through 11 appearances and 16.2 innings in 2026.
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