Teng (1-3) was tagged with the loss in Sunday's game against the Reds, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter across three innings.

Teng has pitched well out of the bullpen this season but was thrust into a starting role for Sunday's game. He kept the Reds off the board through the first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth, yielding three runs on four hits without recording an out before being pulled. Unfortunately for Teng, he was unable to avoid the loss after his Astros teammates failed to score a run on three hits and a walk. Teng could make another start given the myriad of injuries to the Astros' rotation, and that could come next weekend at home against the Rangers.