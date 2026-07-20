Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Works in long relief Sunday

Teng struck out three and allowed one hit and one walk across 2.1 innings of relief Sunday in the Astros' 5-2 loss to the Orioles.

Before landing on the injured list July 1 due to a right knee sprain, Teng had started in each of his previous nine appearances with the Astros. However, with the Houston rotation having since reclaimed some health, Teng looks like he'll have to settle for a bullpen role while he's with the big club for the time being. Given that Teng tossed 46 pitches Sunday and likely won't be available in relief for at least the next couple of days, it wouldn't be surprising if the Astros optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land to clear a spot on the active roster for Ronel Blanco (elbow), who will be activated from the 60-day IL to start Monday versus the Marlins.