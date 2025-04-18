Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Ort (oblique) could be activated off the 15-day injured list during the weekend series against the Padres, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Ort has made four appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land during his rehab assignment and has allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings. He started the year on the 15-day injured list due to a left oblique strain, but it appears the 33-year-old right-hander is on the cusp of returning to the Astros' bullpen.