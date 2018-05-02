Astros' Ken Giles: Allows four runs in loss Tuesday
Giles (0-1) gave up four runs on four hits in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday, recording only one out by way of a strikeout while walking zero.
Giles entered a scoreless game in the ninth, and proceeded to give up a single to Aaron Judge and a double to Didi Gregorius before striking out Giancarlo Stanton. Giles laid in a first-pitch slider to Gary Sanchez, which the Yankee's backstop deposited over the center field wall. After giving up a single to the next batter, Giles got the hook. The right-hander was riding a 1.80 ERA into Tuesday's contest, and had allowed runs to score only twice before through 11 appearances. Despite the Astros' 20-11 record, Giles is just 3-for-3 in save chances, and sometimes save opportunities go to other guys like Chris Devenski, who has two saves on the year. Giles should hold his closer's role, as long as there aren't many other outings like Tuesday's.
