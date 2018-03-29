Astros' Ken Giles: Allows run in non-save spot

Giles allowed a run on two hits and struck out a batter during the ninth inning of Thursday's 4-1 win over Texas.

It was a little surprising to see Giles take the hill in a non-save situation, but manager A.J. Hinch clearly didn't want to take any chances with a 4-0 lead in the season opener. There was offseason chatter about the reliever pitching in high-leverage situations outside the ninth inning and there being a potential closer committee out of the Houston pen. However, Giles projects to be the primary option for the final frame, and he should be viewed as a sound option after recording 34 saves with a 2.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 last year.