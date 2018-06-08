Astros' Ken Giles: Appears in non-save situation

Giles finished off Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers by allowing a run on two hits while striking out one over an inning.

Giles, who was making his first appearance in four days, entered the game with Houston holding a four-run lead, making it his second consecutive appearance in a non-save situation. Not so coincidentally, it was the second straight appearance in which he's allowed runs. He's been perfect in save situations, but much less so when given a big cushion. Across 13 appearances in a non-save situations, Giles has a 9.82 ERA.