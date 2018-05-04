Astros' Ken Giles: Available, not used in save situation

Giles was not used in the ninth inning Thursday when the Astros had a two-run lead in a game they eventually lost, 6-5, to the Yankees.

Instead of Giles, manager A.J. Hinch turned to Will Harris, who walked his first batter and allowed a pair of singles before being yanked. Once again, Giles was eschewed, this time in favor of Brad Peacock, who let all three inherited runners score. Giles had not pitched the previous night and was presumably available -- he pitched the first two games of the series, including an infamous four-run outing Tuesday that wasted Justin Verlander's gem, after which Giles could be seen punching himself on the way back to the dugout. Hinch said he'd like to see Giles control his emotions better after that incident, and we're left wondering if that played a role in the decision not to use Giles in a save situation Thursday. The Astros' closer has been a puzzle for fantasy owners so far this season. Just when it looked like he'd won back the confidence of his manager, Giles' status is again a topic of uncertainty.