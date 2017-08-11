Astros' Ken Giles: Blows one-run lead Thursday

Giles suffered his third blown save Thursday against the White Sox, surrendering one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts in one inning of work.

Giles entered with a 2-1 lead, but surrendered a one-out solo homer to light-hitting second baseman Yoan Moncada. Clearly shaken by the game-tying long ball, Giles proceeded to walk two of the next three batters, equaling the total number of free passes he had allowed in his previous 12 appearances combined. The hard-throwing righty's still 22-for-25 in save opportunities, so he's in no danger of losing the closer job.