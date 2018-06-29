Astros' Ken Giles: Bypassed for save chance

Giles was not used in a save situation Thursday as Hector Rondon closed out Houston's 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Giles hasn't pitched in a save situation since June 12, an opportunity he converted, although there haven't many chances for the Astros since then. The only game that qualified as a save chance between then and Thursday night was against the Royals on June 17. In that game, Rondon got the save after Giles was used in the eighth inning to face the heart of Kansas City's lineup. Houston's closer situation is best described as having co-closers. Giles remains perfect in save opportunities, but there's been enough bad outings in non-save situations for manager A.J. Hinch to have another ninth-inning option.