Astros' Ken Giles: Bypassed for save chance
Giles remained in the bullpen Saturday as manager A.J. Hinch called on Hector Rondon to close out a 4-3 win over the Rangers.
It was the second consecutive game that Giles had been bypassed for a save opportunity, both of which came with him rested and available. Giles has been perfect in save situations, however, he's made a mess of three of his last five outings, only one of which was a save chance. He's allowed six runs and 10 hits over his last four innings (13.50 ERA). Hinch suggested to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston that Rondon is the hotter hand right now while Giles gets a breather. The manager noted Giles has had a hard time "having clean innings," a not-so-subtle assessment of his performance over the past 10 days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...