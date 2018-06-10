Astros' Ken Giles: Bypassed for save chance

Giles remained in the bullpen Saturday as manager A.J. Hinch called on Hector Rondon to close out a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

It was the second consecutive game that Giles had been bypassed for a save opportunity, both of which came with him rested and available. Giles has been perfect in save situations, however, he's made a mess of three of his last five outings, only one of which was a save chance. He's allowed six runs and 10 hits over his last four innings (13.50 ERA). Hinch suggested to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston that Rondon is the hotter hand right now while Giles gets a breather. The manager noted Giles has had a hard time "having clean innings," a not-so-subtle assessment of his performance over the past 10 days.