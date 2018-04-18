Astros' Ken Giles: Bypassed for save Tuesday
Giles was not used in a save situation Tuesday in Houston's 4-1 win over Seattle.
This seemed like a good spot for Giles. He was well rested, most recently having pitched Saturday, but manager A.J. Hinch went to Chris Devenski for a second straight save opportunity. This is obviously not a good sign for those who own Giles, who must wonder what his role is in the Astros' bullpen.
