Astros' Ken Giles: Closes out win Wednesday

Giles notched his fifth save of the season, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.

Manager A.J. Hinch sent Giles out for a second straight game to close out a win, a sign of the manager's growing confidence after the closer's four-run meltdown in a non-save situation against the Yankees last week. He hadn't pitched since that game before picking up saves Tuesday and Wednesday. The right-hander's role had not been clear for much of April, but Hinch appears to have settled on Giles as the team's closer. He hasn't blown a save opportunity yet with eight of his 14 appearances being clean, 1-2-3 innings.