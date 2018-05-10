Astros' Ken Giles: Closes out win Wednesday
Giles notched his fifth save of the season, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.
Manager A.J. Hinch sent Giles out for a second straight game to close out a win, a sign of the manager's growing confidence after the closer's four-run meltdown in a non-save situation against the Yankees last week. He hadn't pitched since that game before picking up saves Tuesday and Wednesday. The right-hander's role had not been clear for much of April, but Hinch appears to have settled on Giles as the team's closer. He hasn't blown a save opportunity yet with eight of his 14 appearances being clean, 1-2-3 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Records fourth save Tuesday•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Available, not used in save situation•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Allows four runs in loss Tuesday•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Strikes out three in third save•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Earns second save Wednesday•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Throws clean eighth inning Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...