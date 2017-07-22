Astros' Ken Giles: Collects 21st save Friday

Giles struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save Friday against the Orioles.

With the Astros entering the ninth inning with a six-run lead, a massive rally had the team concerned about blowing a huge lead, but once Giles took the hill, he quickly ended the drama by recording a single out. As the closer for one of the best teams in the league, will continue to be one of the best options that fantasy managers can hope for.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast