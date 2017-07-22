Astros' Ken Giles: Collects 21st save Friday
Giles struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save Friday against the Orioles.
With the Astros entering the ninth inning with a six-run lead, a massive rally had the team concerned about blowing a huge lead, but once Giles took the hill, he quickly ended the drama by recording a single out. As the closer for one of the best teams in the league, will continue to be one of the best options that fantasy managers can hope for.
