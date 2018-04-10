Astros' Ken Giles: Converts first save of season
Giles retired the final batter of Monday's 2-0 win over the Twins for his first save of the season.
It wan't quite how Giles would've drawn it up, but he did come on with the tying run at the plate before inducing a groundball out to end the game. A couple of previous sub-optimal outings have Giles' ERA at 4.50 through four innings in 2018, but he'll look to use his first save as momentum in a season that should be rich in opportunities.
