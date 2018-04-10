Astros' Ken Giles: Could be less than full-time closer

Giles may not be the full-time closer in Houston, manager A.J. Hinch told MLB Network Radio.

Hinch says he has "five or six guys" who could finish games for him, and may rotate through whichever reliever is fresh and pitching well. Giles has given up two runs on six hits through his first four innings this year, following a difficult postseason in which he posted an 11.74 ERA and was removed from the closing role. He has received one of the Astros' two save chances this year, though he was unavailable to pitch on the day in which the save went to Brad Peacock. It's relatively common for a manager to muse about going away from the typical bullpen structure but considerably less common for them to actually do so. Given that Hinch has already removed Giles from a closing job once before, however, it's believable that he would do so again. This is definitely a situation worth keeping an eye on.