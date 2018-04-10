Astros' Ken Giles: Could be less than full-time closer
Giles may not be the full-time closer in Houston, manager A.J. Hinch told MLB Network Radio.
Hinch says he has "five or six guys" who could finish games for him, and may rotate through whichever reliever is fresh and pitching well. Giles has given up two runs on six hits through his first four innings this year, following a difficult postseason in which he posted an 11.74 ERA and was removed from the closing role. He has received one of the Astros' two save chances this year, though he was unavailable to pitch on the day in which the save went to Brad Peacock. It's relatively common for a manager to muse about going away from the typical bullpen structure but considerably less common for them to actually do so. Given that Hinch has already removed Giles from a closing job once before, however, it's believable that he would do so again. This is definitely a situation worth keeping an eye on.
More News
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...