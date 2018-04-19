Astros' Ken Giles: Dealing with back tightness
Manager A.J. Hinch said it's doubtful that Giles will be available for Thursday's game against Seattle due to back tightness, Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Hinch also stated that Giles had reported the back pain when the club arrived in Seattle on Monday, and that it has "progressively gotten a little bit worse to where he can't go yet." The reliever hasn't pitched since Saturday against Texas and was bypassed during a save opportunity during Tuesday's victory. Though Hinch added that there hasn't been any talk of a DL stint at this time for Giles, his inactivity has been concerning. In his absence, Chris Devenski will likely man the ninth-inning role.
