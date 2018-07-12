Astros' Ken Giles: Demotion a baseball decision

The Astros termed Giles' demotion to Triple-A Fresno as strictly a "baseball decision," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With an ERA of 4.99, there's certainly evidence that the demotion was performance based, but there may be other factors at play. Giles appeared to utter an obscenity toward manager A.J. Hinch as he was being pulled from Tuesday's game after giving up three singles in eight pitches. "This was a baseball decision," general manager Jeff Luhnow said. "I don't know what he said (on Tuesday). Things are said between players and players and staff, and that's a clubhouse issue. That's dealt with separately. This was a baseball decision. Ken has had success in certain situations and he hasn't been successful in other situations the way he should be."