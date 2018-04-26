Astros' Ken Giles: Earns second save Wednesday

Giles struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his second save of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

This should be comforting to those fantasy owners who bought in on Giles as the Astros' closer. This was just his second save opportunity of the season as manager A.J. Hinch has also given chances to Chris Devenski (two) and Brad Peacock (one). Hinch mentioned last week that Giles was dealing with some back tightness, but the right-hander has tossed four scoreless innings since and hasn't given up a basehit over his last six appearances.