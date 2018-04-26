Astros' Ken Giles: Earns second save Wednesday
Giles struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his second save of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Angels.
This should be comforting to those fantasy owners who bought in on Giles as the Astros' closer. This was just his second save opportunity of the season as manager A.J. Hinch has also given chances to Chris Devenski (two) and Brad Peacock (one). Hinch mentioned last week that Giles was dealing with some back tightness, but the right-hander has tossed four scoreless innings since and hasn't given up a basehit over his last six appearances.
More News
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Throws clean eighth inning Sunday•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Throws low-leverage inning Friday•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Bypassed for save Tuesday•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Manager admits usage problems•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Could be less than full-time closer•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...