Astros' Ken Giles: Fails to record out

Giles allowed three runs on three hits and failed to record an out in Sunday's 10-9 extra-inning loss to the Indians.

Giles, who hadn't pitched in three days, entered the game in a non-save situation as the Astros were leading by five runs. His outing began with a marathon 17-pitch at-bat from Jose Ramirez, who eventually doubled. The next two batters followed with singles, and Giles was pulled after 21 pitches. "It's so rare to have an at-bat go that long, it also takes our closer out of the game. It's hard to run him up to 30 or 35 pitches. It completely changed the complexion of that inning, both in putting some energy into the start of their inning and also impacting our pitching. It was quite an at-bat," manager A.J. Hinch told Ben Weinrib of MLB.com. GIles' ERA ballooned to 5.06 after the outing with all of that damage coming in non-save situations.