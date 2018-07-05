Astros' Ken Giles: Gets first save chance since June 12

Giles struck out two over a scoreless 10th inning to pick up his 12th save of the season in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

This was the first save opportunity since June 12 for Giles, who's watched Hector Rondon lock down the three previous chances, including Tuesday's win in which he expended 35 pitches. It was very likely that Rondon was not available following his labored outing Tuesday.