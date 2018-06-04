Astros' Ken Giles: Gets in work Sunday

Giles allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two over one inning in a non-save situation Sunday against the Red Sox.

Giles hadn't pitched in a couple of days and with a scheduled day off coming Monday, manager A.J. Hinch brought his closer into a game that Houston was losing 7-3 before Giles surrendered a two-run single to Sam Travis. It shouldn't be shocking to see him permit runs in a non-save situation. Giles has a 9.90 ERA this season in 12 outings when the game isn't on the line.